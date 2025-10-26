Mandira Bedi shares heartwarming moments from her ‘fam trip’ in Singapore

Mumbai: Television actress Mandira Bedi recently shared a glimpse of her family vacation in Singapore.

She posted heartwarming moments that capture the joy and togetherness of the trip. Her post offered a peek into the fun-filled experiences and cherished memories she created with her loved ones. Taking to Instagram, Mandira posted a sweet video featuring her cherished moments with her kids and family members. For the caption, the ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ actress wrote, “Fam time in Singapore! Quick trip in and out So much fun and lots of love to go around Thank you @dipsbedi @harmeet.s.bedi.1 @anishabedi.”

The adorable video shows Mandira posing with her daughter, Tara Bedi Kaushal and son Veer, along with solo shots and group selfies with her family.

Mandira Bedi is a proud mother of two children. She welcomed her son Veer in 2011 and, in 2020, she and her late husband Raj Kaushal adopted a daughter, Tara, completing their family. The actress has often shared glimpses of her life with Veer and Tara, highlighting the love and bond they share as a close-knit family.

In July, the actress celebrated five years of adopting daughter Tara with a heartfelt post. The ‘Saaho’ actress wrote, “Five years ago, a little tornado of sunshine twirled into our lives… and we’ve been smiling (and chasing her) ever since! Thank you, Tara, for coming into our lives Talu Palu , you’re all heart, all sparkle, and ALL ours. and we love you more than you can imagine!! #LittleMissSunshine #HomecomingDay.”

Mandira introduced her adopted daughter Tara to her social media followers for the first time on October 25, 2020. “She has come to us Like a blessing from above Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit With eyes that sparkle like stars Sister to her Vir Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. Blessed Tara Bedi Kaushal,” wrote the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabi Bahu Thi’ actress.