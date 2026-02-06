Mangalore-Based Singer Farhan Faroo Announces New Music Video Collaboration with Siddik Humaidy

Mangalore: Mangalore-based singer and songwriter Farhan Faroo is poised to release a new official video song, marking a continuation of his collaborative musical endeavors with artist Siddik Humaidy. The forthcoming release is anticipated to further solidify their burgeoning partnership within the devotional and regional music genres.

Farhan Faroo, a native of Mangaluru, born on January 8, 1996, has cultivated a reputation for his devotional and regional music releases. He has previously collaborated with Siddik Humaidy on several tracks, including “Naate Sarkar Ki,” “Ya Huzoor,” and “Kardo Karam.” These songs have been made available on prominent digital streaming platforms, attracting listeners both within India and across international audiences. Notably, “Naate Sarkar Ki,” featuring both Farhan Faroo and Siddik Humaidy as performing artists, was released as a single in September 2023.

Siddik Humaidy, a recording artist known for his collaborations with Farhan Faroo, has contributed to multiple singles distributed through digital streaming platforms. A fusion of devotional themes and contemporary music production techniques characterizes their joint releases.

Industry observers expect the upcoming video song to showcase high-quality visuals and professional production, aligning with the artists’ established pattern of releasing music videos via online platforms.

Farhan Faroo has steadily built his presence in the independent music industry through the release of multiple singles and collaborations on digital platforms. His work with Siddik Humaidy on songs such as “Ya Huzoor” and subsequent releases, including “Naate Sarkar Ki,” has been particularly noteworthy.

With consistent song releases and increasing recognition on streaming platforms, Farhan Faroo is expected to continue expanding his audience within the devotional and regional music markets. The upcoming official video song collaboration with Siddik Humaidy is anticipated to be a significant milestone in his burgeoning musical career.