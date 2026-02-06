KPTCL Theme Park in Sarvagnanagar Set to Open by April, Announces Energy Minister K.J. George

Bengaluru: Energy Minister and Sarvagnanagar MLA K.J. George has set an April deadline for the completion of the KPTCL Theme Park currently under construction in the Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency. The directive was issued during an inspection of various ongoing development projects within the constituency on Friday.

The Minister visited the Theme Park site, located near the KPTCL station in HBR Layout 5th Block, emphasizing the need for both swift progress and uncompromising quality. He envisions the Theme Park, designed to promote environmental awareness and highlight the significance of greenery, as a benchmark for the entire state, not just the constituency.

Mr. George stressed that the park should reflect KPTCL’s dedication to public welfare, urging officials and contractors to focus on the meticulous development of planned amenities. These include a training center, a rural sports promotion center, an open-air theatre, a walking path, an open gym, a purified drinking water unit, toilet facilities, and comprehensive mapping systems.

Addressing Water Supply Challenges

In addition to the Theme Park, the Minister addressed persistent water supply issues in specific areas of Sarvagnanagar. He inspected the installation of a 600 mm MS water pipeline project near HBR Layout 1st Block and Subbaiahnapalya Layout 1st Main Road. After receiving updates from Water Board officials, he instructed them to expedite the project to strengthen the water supply network in the affected regions.

Enhancing Educational Infrastructure

The Minister also inaugurated a new classroom and dining hall at the Government Kannada Model School in Kadugondanahalli, HBR Ward No. 78. The construction of these facilities was funded through his MLA Local Area Development Fund.

Road Development Initiatives

Mr. George presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for several road development projects sanctioned under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, including:

Veerannapalya Main Road and 4th Cross RoadIndira Canteen Road

Vinayaka Temple Road from Nagawara Main Road to the railway gate

He further reviewed the progress of ongoing footpath and white-topping road construction from Govindapura Main Road and Nehru Road to Kullappa Circle via Hennur Road.

Banaswadi Lake Rejuvenation for Water Sustainability

Recognizing the importance of Banaswadi Lake to the city’s water security, the Minister inspected its rejuvenation works. He affirmed that the lake is a crucial water body for Bengaluru, and its restoration will play a significant role in mitigating future water scarcity challenges.

Upgrading Drainage and Sanitation Infrastructure

The Minister launched the rehabilitation of the underground drainage system near HRBR Layout 1st Block, 8th Main Road. He stated that the upgrade aims to ensure efficient sewage management and smooth water flow, reflecting a commitment to prioritizing sanitation and sewerage infrastructure across the Sarvagnanagar constituency.

Ensuring Access to Clean Drinking Water

A newly constructed purified drinking water unit (RO plant) near Banaswadi Main Road was also inaugurated by the Minister. He emphasised the importance of providing high-quality drinking water infrastructure for the health and well-being of residents, ensuring access to safe and clean drinking water.

Sports Complex Upgradation

Finally, the Energy Minister inspected the ongoing upgrades to the sports complex and other infrastructure at the playground in OMBR Layout. Designed to benefit the youth and athletes of the constituency, the Minister urged officials to expedite the work to provide improved facilities for sports and recreation.