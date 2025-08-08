Mangalore Beauty Parlor Accused of Operating Massage Parlor Racket: Employee Alleges Assault, Nude Videography, and Intimidation

Mangalore: A woman has publicly accused a beauty parlor in Mangalore of running a massage parlor racket, alleging assault, the creation of a nude video without her consent, and subsequent threats. The victim, a beautician who recently worked at the establishment, made these accusations during a press conference held at the city’s Press Club on Friday.

The woman stated she had been employed at the unisex beauty parlor, located between Hampankatte and Jyothi Circle, for approximately six weeks. Upon joining the staff, she alleges that the owners encouraged her to cultivate friendly relationships with clients and to provide services they requested, receiving a service allowance ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1000.

According to the victim, the situation escalated last Monday when a male acquaintance visited the parlor for a massage. A voice recording of their conversation was allegedly provided to the owner. Subsequently, the owner’s wife confronted the beautician, physically assaulted her, and verbally abused her with explicit language, threatening to create a nude video. The following day, the owner allegedly showed the video to the victim’s husband, causing significant mental distress.

The woman, a mother of a three-year-old child, expressed the severe emotional impact of the situation, stating that she contemplated suicide. She then contacted Pratibha Kulai, a member of the State Backward Classes Commission, and recounted the events. A formal complaint has since been filed at the Bunder police station.

The victim further claimed that similar instances of assault and intimidation were occurring to other young women and men employed at the parlor, who remain silent out of fear of losing their dignity and employment. She emphasized her mental anguish and expressed her hope that no other woman would have to endure such an ordeal.

Pratibha Kulai, member of the State Backward Classes Commission, addressed the media, stating that the victim’s allegations reveal a broader massage parlor racket operating under the guise of a legitimate beauty parlor. She asserted that these establishments are exploiting women and young women seeking employment, subjecting them to intimidation. Kulai also noted that while a complaint has been lodged with the police station, an FIR (First Information Report) has not yet been registered. The investigation is ongoing.