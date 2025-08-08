Multi-Crore Fraud Case: Enforcement Directorate Conducts Search Operation on Accused Roshan Saldanha’s Transactions

Mangaluru: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mangaluru Sub-Zonal Office, has executed search operations at five locations within the city under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in connection with a multi-crore fraud case implicating Roshan Saldanha and associated individuals.

The ED’s investigation was initiated following the filing of multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) by law enforcement agencies against Roshan Saldanha, his wife Daphne Neetu D’Souza, and other parties. These individuals are accused of defrauding numerous businessmen under the guise of offering loans at purportedly low interest rates. The modus operandi involved collecting funds for stamp duty purposes, while subsequently failing to disburse the promised loans.

Roshan Saldanha, the principal accused in the case, is presently in judicial custody. The search operation uncovered evidence indicating that the accused parties collected an estimated Rs 39 crore from various businessmen under the guise of stamp duty payments. These transactions were allegedly facilitated through newly established shell companies.

Authorities have seized pertinent diaries and documents relevant to the investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the funds acquired through this scheme were utilized by the accused for personal expenditures and business ventures. A substantial portion of the funds was also reportedly transferred to other entities via shell companies.

During the search operation, the ED froze approximately Rs 3.75 crore held in bank accounts. Further investigation has revealed that Roshan Saldanha transferred Rs 5.75 crore from fictitious entities under his control to his wife, Daphne Neetu D’Souza, to acquire five fishing boats. These vessels have been seized by the authorities. According to official statements, the total value of assets seized and frozen during the search operation amounts to Rs 9.5 crore. The investigation remains ongoing.