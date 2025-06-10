Mangalore City Police Commissionerate Implements Unified Emergency Response System-112

Mangalore: In a significant step towards enhancing public safety and streamlining emergency assistance, the Mangalore City Police Commissionerate has officially launched the “One India One Emergency Number-112” helpline within its jurisdiction. This initiative, spearheaded by the Government of Karnataka, introduces the “Emergency Response System-112” (ERS-112), a unified platform designed to provide citizens with immediate access to critical emergency services.

The implementation of ERS-112 eliminates the need for individuals to contact separate helplines for distinct emergencies such as police assistance, fire brigade intervention, or disaster-related aid. Instead, a single call to the 112 emergency number will connect citizens to the appropriate emergency services, ensuring a swift and coordinated response to their specific needs.

Within the operational area of the Mangalore City Police Commissionerate, the ERS-112 system is designed to address a wide range of emergencies. In instances of accidents, murder, robbery, theft, acts of violence, fraud, disputes, and issues about the safety and well-being of women, children, and senior citizens, as well as reports of suspicious vehicles or individuals, citizens are urged to contact 112 as their primary point of contact before directly contacting a police station. This protocol is designed to ensure that emergency calls are prioritized, facilitating the rapid deployment of the nearest available police vehicle to the caller’s location for prompt resolution.

The ERS-112 operates under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), ensuring that all calls for emergency assistance, including police, fire, and disaster-related incidents, are managed efficiently. This system guarantees a rapid and coordinated response, ensuring the prompt arrival of emergency personnel and facilitating timely rescue operations throughout the city.

To support the public emergency response system, the Mangalore City Police Commissionerate has deployed a total of 28 patrolling vehicles, operating on a round-the-clock basis. This fleet comprises 21 Hoysala vehicles and 7 highway patrol vehicles, all actively engaged in maintaining public safety and responding to emergency calls. The Police Commissionerate encourages the public to actively utilize this system, reinforcing its commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all residents within its jurisdiction. The implementation of ERS-112 marks a significant advancement in the region’s emergency response capabilities, offering a streamlined and effective means of accessing vital assistance during critical situations.



