Mangalore City Police Crackdown on Social Media Incitement Following Suhas Shetty Murder

Mangalore: In the aftermath of the murder of Suhas Shetty near Kinnipadavu, within the jurisdiction of Bajpe Police Station, the Mangalore City Police have registered multiple cases against individuals and groups utilizing social media platforms to incite hatred and disrupt communal harmony. Law enforcement officials are taking a firm stance against the spread of inflammatory content that seeks to exploit the sensitive situation and provoke further unrest.

The registered cases fall under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, addressing offenses related to promoting enmity between different groups, inciting violence, and disrupting public order. The police have identified and are investigating individuals responsible for posting provocative content on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

The following cases have been registered across various police stations within the Mangalore City Police Commissionerate:

Mulki Police Station:

Crime No. 41/2025: A case has been filed against the YouTube user “kudla friends” under BNS Sections 353(1)(c) and 353(2) for posting the comment “wicket hogutte” (wicket will fall) during the live broadcast of the Suhas Shetty murder case on the TV9 Kannada News channel’s YouTube stream.

Crime No. 42/2025: A case has been registered against the Instagram account “beary_royal_nawab” under BNS Sections 353(1)(c) and 353(2) for posting the message “shatru sanhara shuruwagide. pratirodha aparadhavaalla” (enemy annihilation has begun. Resistance is not a crime) on Instagram.

Mangalore North Police Station:

Crime No. 55/2025: A case has been registered under BNS Sections 196(1) and 353(2) against those responsible for posting a message calling for a complete shutdown of Dakshina Kannada district and inciting further action, stating, “Condemning the murder of our activist Suhas Bajpe, Dakshina Kannada district will be completely closed from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM today. We will not let Suhas’s sacrifice go in vain. If we don’t show our strength now, we won’t exist one day. Let every drop of the Hindu ocean unite. Let the sacrifice not be in vain.”

Urwa Police Station:

Crime No. 42/2025: A case has been registered under BNS Sections 353(1) and 353(2) against those responsible for posting provocative and inciting messages alongside a photo of Suhas Shetty on the Instagram profiles “Ashoknagar” and “Shankhanada,” allegedly associated with VHP Bajrangdal. These posts are accused of creating feelings of hatred among people from various religions and classes, instigating criminal acts, and promoting inter-community animosity.

Barke Police Station:

Crime No. 46/2025: A case has been registered under BNS Section 353(2) in connection with the following instances:

A comment made during a live News 18 channel broadcast on YouTube by a user named “Mr silent Lvr” stating, “After 2 days, bodies will fall in Mangalore, that’s the truth. The people of Suratkal Kodi Kere will not leave (anyone)…”

A story posted on the Instagram account “beary_muslim_samrajya_3.0” stating, “Resistance is not a crime, we are not eunuchs. Remember, I am not foolish enough to mourn the death of the innocent Fazil who is sleeping in the graveyard without knowing why he was killed…”

A story posted on the Instagram account “hindu_mantra_” stating, “We don’t want any answers, blood for blood is the only answer, life for life.”

Moodbidri Police Station:

Crime No. 75/2025: A case has been registered under BNS Section 353(2) against the Instagram account “ullaltho_makka” for posting inflammatory content below a photograph of the accused in the Fazil murder case, with the headline “Resistance is not a crime…” The post included the text, “We are not eunuchs. Remember, I am not foolish enough to mourn the death of the innocent Fazil who is sleeping in the graveyard without knowing why he was killed.”

Mangalore South Police Station:

Crime No. 85/2025: A case has been registered under BNS Sections 196, 351(3), and 353(2) against those responsible for posts on the Instagram account “hindu_dharma_006.” Details of the specific posts were not immediately available.

Kavoor Police Station:

Crime No. 69/2025: A case has been registered under BNS Sections 196, 351(3), and 353(2) against the user of the Instagram account “_dj_bharath_2008” for posting the message, “The blood of those who killed Suhas Anna and those who helped the killers must flow, only then will Suhas Anna’s soul rest in peace, remember this.”

Crime No. 70/2025: A case has been registered under BNS Sections 196, 351(3), and 353(2) regarding comments made by a YouTube user named “abdulmuneer” during the live broadcast of Suhas Shetty’s final rites on the “Suddi Puthuru” news channel. The comments included phrases such as “Nest booking saran pampeel,” “Nest booking kalladka but,” and “Nest booking mutalik.”

Kankanady City Police Station:

Crime No. 75/2025: A case has been registered under BNS Sections 351(1) and 353(2) against the user of the Instagram account “troll_mayadiaka” for posting a photo of Suhas Shetty with the messages “sulemage finish,” “waiting next wikate,” and a video of Suhas Shetty’s murder with the inscription “Alhamdulillah.”

Mangalore East Police Station:

Crime No. 23/2025: A case has been registered under BNS Sections 351(1) and 353(2) against the user of the Instagram account “maikala_trolls_05” for posting the message, “Resistance is not a crime, remember we are not eunuchs. I am not vile enough to justify the murder, but I am not foolish enough to mourn the death of this person who murdered innocent Fazil.”

District Bandh and Incidents of Violence:

In addition to the crackdown on social media, the Mangalore City Police are investigating incidents of violence that occurred during a call for a Dakshina Kannada district bandh. Miscreants reportedly pelted stones at buses at three locations in Mangalore City, resulting in the registration of three separate cases at Kadri, Barke, and North Police Stations.

Kadri Police Station: Crime No. 75/2025: Registered under BNS Sections 324(4), 3(5) and 2A KPDLP Act following stone pelting at 5 KSRTC buses in Kankanady.

Barke Police Station: Crime No. 45/2025: Registered under BNS Sections 126(2), 324(4), 352 and 2(B) KPDLP Act following stone pelting at 1 KSRTC bus in front of Karavali Maidan.

North Police Station: Crime No. 54/2025: Registered under BNS Sections 126(2), 324(4) along with 3(5) following stone pelting at a private bus near KB Katte.

Furthermore, police are investigating attacks on individuals in three separate locations following the call for a bandh.

Kankanady Police Station: Crime No. 74/2025: Registered under BNS Sections 126(2), 118(1), 109, 3(5) following a knife attack on a complainant walking on Kannur Yusuf Nagar Road.

Ullal Police Station: Crime No. 60/2025: Registered under BNS Sections 189(2), 189(4), 191(2), 109, 3(5) following an attempted attack on a complainant riding a scooter on Thokkottu Service Road.

Kavoor Police Station: Crime No. 68/2025: Registered under BNS Sections 189(2), 191(2), 115(2), 118(1), 352, 351(2), 191 following a verbal and physical assault on a complainant standing with his scooter in Konchady.

The Mangalore City Police are urging citizens to refrain from sharing or creating content that could further escalate tensions and to report any instances of inflammatory material they encounter online. Law enforcement has assured the public that they are committed to maintaining peace and order and will take strict action against anyone found to be inciting hatred or violence. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.



