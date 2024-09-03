Mangalore City Police Launches State-of-the-Art Drone System to Enhance Law and Order

Mangalore: The Mangalore City Police has successfully integrated the IDEA Forged Drone Q6, a cutting-edge drone system, into its operations. This initiative, led by Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal, aims to strengthen the police force’s capabilities in maintaining law and order, particularly in traffic management, protest control, and city-wide celebrations.

The drone was officially handed over to the police department in the presence of representatives from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), following all necessary regulations and procedures. Seven officers have been trained and certified as drone pilots to ensure effective deployment in various operations.

This technological advancement will significantly enhance the police department’s efforts to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. The Mangalore Smart City Corporation Limited procured the drone system, marking a significant step towards modernizing the police force’s capabilities.