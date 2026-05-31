Mangalore Diocese Empowers Parish Social Communication Convenors on 60th World Communications Day

Mangalore: Marking the 60th World Social Communications Day, the Social Communication Commission of the Diocese of Mangalore organised a comprehensive training seminar for parish media convenors (Sanchalak) on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Held at St Antony’s Ashram, Jeppu, the event saw an enthusiastic turnout of 75 participants representing 64 parishes across the diocese.

The half-day programme aimed to equip grassroots parish representatives with modern media skills, empowering them to effectively bridge the gap between the church and the contemporary world.

Empowering “Digital Apostles”

Rev. Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Secretary of the Diocesan Social Communication Commission and Director of Canara Communication Centre, served as the primary resource person. He outlined the strategic vision for the parish communication commissions, urging the convenors to act as authentic voices for their communities by highlighting local events, social initiatives, and positive testimonies.

“In an era heavily dominated by the digital landscape, the church cannot remain on the sidelines. Our parish communication convenors are not just coordinators; they are digital apostles tasked with bringing the Good News to the digital highways,” stated Rev. Fr Fernandes. He further emphasised that the media is a powerful tool to counter misinformation, build community, and foster Christian values.

Pastoral Tech & Action Plans

A major highlight of the seminar was the integration of pastoral technology. Participants were given a practical demonstration of the ‘Catholic Connect’ mobile application to streamline parish announcements and community outreach. Additionally, Rev. Fr Fernandes introduced basic Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, training the representatives on how to efficiently craft accurate and ethical news reports for their parishes.

The seminar also facilitated interactive, deanery-wise (Varado) group discussions. Participants collaborated to formulate concrete local strategies and plan upcoming deanery-level programmes aimed at fostering media literacy at the grassroots level.

Spiritual Conclusion & Pastoral Vision: Bringing a meaningful conclusion to the half-day programme, the solemn celebration of the Holy Mass was held at the end of the event. Rev. Fr Naveen Pinto, the Coordinator of Diocesan Pastoral Commissions, celebrated the Holy Eucharist and addressed the gathering.

In his address, Rev. Fr Naveen Pinto highlighted the crucial role that communication plays in pastoral ministry. He emphasised how the social communication commission acts as a vital bridge connecting various other pastoral commissions and the faithful. He urged the convenors to work with a spirit of collaboration and pastoral zeal to ensure that the message of Christ reaches every home effectively.

The impressive turnout and enthusiasm displayed by the convenors showcased the diocese’s readiness to embrace a new age of digital and social evangelisation.