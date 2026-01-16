Mangalore Diocese Enhances Emergency Response with Konkani CPR Handbook and Training Program

Mangalore: The Mangalore Diocesan Health Commission, in collaboration with Father Muller Simulation and Skill Centre (FMSSC), a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), has taken a significant step towards bolstering community healthcare with the release of a Konkani-language CPR and First Aid handbook and the completion of a comprehensive training program. The event, held on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at the Decennial Memorial Hall, aimed to equip community members with essential life-saving skills and improve emergency response capabilities within the diocese.

The program featured the release of the specialized first aid handbook in Konkani, compiled by Dr. Rithesh Joseph Dcunha for the Diocesan Health Commission. Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI and patron of the program, emphasized the importance of the handbook, noting that it commemorates a decade of healthcare simulation at FMCI. He highlighted the three crucial aspects of healthcare – promotive, preventive, and curative – urging attendees to prioritize promotive and preventive measures.

Dr. Jacintha D’Souza, District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer for Dakshina Kannada District, served as the chief guest. She lauded the Diocesan Health Commission for its impactful initiative, stating, “Effective first‑aid and CPR training are essential for reducing mortality in emergencies.”

Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI, presided over the CPR book release and valedictory ceremony. “This training empowers our community with life‑saving skills and strengthens our healthcare mission,” he remarked. “The handbook will serve as a vital guide for emergency response in the diocese.”

The one-day program provided participants with expert-led sessions covering a range of critical topics, including adult and infant CPR, fracture management, choking, and haemorrhage control. Emergency procedures for situations such as snake bites, fits, fire incidents, drowning, diabetes-related emergencies, infections, and stroke were also addressed. All sessions were conducted by experts in Simulation and Skill Training.

The sessions and speakers included: Dr. Reena Frank (Principal, FMNCT) on Introduction to First Aid & Scene Safety; Dr. Shannon Fernandes (Assoc Prof OBGYN) on Heart Attack; Dr. Rithesh Joseph D Cunha (Prof & Head FMSSC) on Adult CPR; Dr. Sandra Saldanha (Prof Child Health Nursing) on Infant CPR; Dr. Vivian D Almeida (Prof & Unit Head Orthopaedics) on Fracture Management; Ms. Precilla DSilva (Prof OBG Nursing) on Log Roll techniques; Mrs. Priya Pereira (Assoc Prof Community Health Nursing) on Trauma & Hemorrhage Control; Dr. Savitha Lasrado (Prof ENT) on Choking; Dr. Sonia Karen Sequeira (Prof Community Health Nursing) on Snake Bites; Sr. Nancy Priya Mathias (Chief Nursing Officer/Prof Medical Surgical) on Fits & Convulsions; Dr. Josmitha Dsouza (Lec Child Health Nursing) on Fire-related emergencies; Ms. Melissa (Asst Prof Speech Language Pathology) on Drowning; Mrs. Wilma Shalini Noronha (Prof Child Health Nursing) on Diabetes & Infections; and Dr. Veena Pinto (Prof General Medicine) on Stroke. Hands-on workshops were conducted on CPR, choking, and haemorrhage control. An inauguration ceremony for FMSSC, under the guidance of Dr. Reena Frank (course coordinator) and Dr. Rithesh Joseph D’Cunha, was also held.

A total of 161 delegates representing 12 Deaneries of the Mangalore Diocese participated in the training program. These individuals will now serve as trainers, disseminating their newly acquired knowledge within their respective vicariates.

Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Secretary of the Diocesan Health Commission and Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital, welcomed the attendees. Sr. Nancy Mathais, Chief Nursing Officer, introduced the chief guest.

Mrs. Cynthia, a delegate from Sullia Taluk, shared positive feedback on the program, describing it as the best learning experience of her life. She noted that she gained more life-saving skills than she had acquired during her 30-year career in healthcare. Dr. Rithesh D’Cunha, Head of Health Care Simulation Education (FMSSC), delivered the vote of thanks. The program was compered by Mrs. Preetha and Dr. Josmitha.

The successful completion of this initiative is expected to significantly improve community first-aid skills and emergency response capabilities throughout the Mangalore diocese, ultimately contributing to a healthier and more prepared community.