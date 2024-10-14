Mangalore: Grand Dasara Shobhayatra Concludes with Splendor

Mangalore: The 11-day Mangalore Dasara festival culminated with a magnificent Shobhayatra on Sunday evening.

The procession began at 4 pm from Kudroli Shree Gokarnanatha Kshetra, after special pujas to Lord Ganapati, Navadurga, and Sharada Devi.

The 9-km procession route passed through Mannagudda, Lady Hill, Lalbagh, Ballabag, PVS Circle, KS Rao Road, Hampankatta, andVV College Circle before returning to Kudroli.

The grand event featured 50+ tableaux and costumes, Cultural performances by various troupes, Stabdhachitra (still photography) and Huli Vesha,

Thousands of devotees witnessed the procession, which was secured by police personnel throughout the night.

The Dasara celebrations showcased Mangalore’s rich cultural heritage, concluding with a spectacular display of devotion and festivities.