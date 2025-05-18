Mangalore GST Commissionerate Hosts Cycle Marathon Ahead of GST Day Celebrations

Mangaluru: In a dynamic fusion of community engagement and fitness promotion, the Mangalore GST Commissionerate, in collaboration with the FIT India Campaign, organized a Cycle Marathon on 18th May 2025, marking the countdown to the 8th anniversary of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Under the theme, “GST: Simplifying Taxes; Empowering Citizens,” the event not only celebrated GST’s successes but also emphasized its role in streamlining business operations, improving compliance, and fostering a transparent tax system in India.

The marathon was flagged off from the Central Revenue Building in Attavar by Shri S. Keshava Narayan Reddy, Commissioner of Central Tax & CGST, Mangalore. The event aimed to raise awareness of GST’s positive impact on the Indian economy while promoting fitness and environmental sustainability through cycling.

In addition to the Commissioner, key participants included Shri Vaibhav Kiran Pagare, Additional Commissioner of CGST; Assistant Commissioners of CGST; and GST and Customs officials, including retired officers. The Mangalore Cycle Club, led by President Shri Anil Shet, as well as representatives from local trade and industry bodies, also joined the event, further strengthening the collective effort to spread awareness about GST.

The cycle marathon highlighted key trade-friendly initiatives introduced by the Government of India, such as e-invoicing, simplified compliance procedures, GST refunds, and the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN). These measures underscore the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment while maintaining transparency in tax administration.

The event brought together people from diverse backgrounds, celebrating the milestones GST has achieved in promoting tax transparency, improving compliance, and enhancing the ease of doing business environment across India. Since its implementation on 1st July 2017, GST has revolutionized the Indian economy by consolidating various indirect taxes into a single, unified tax regime, simplifying tax processes for both businesses and consumers.

Through initiatives like this marathon, the Mangalore GST Commissionerate continues to engage proactively with the public, industry stakeholders, and partner institutions. Such efforts reinforce the spirit of “Citizen-Centric Governance,” fostering a collaborative approach between the government and citizens to create a robust, transparent, and efficient economic environment.

Blending policy advocacy, community participation, and fitness awareness, the event was an inspiring prelude to the upcoming GST Day celebrations on 1st July 2025.



