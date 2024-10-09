Mangalore Mumtaz Ali Suicide Case: Accused Sattar Faces Expulsion

Mangalore: Protesters demanded the expulsion of Abdul Sattar, accused of driving entrepreneur and community leader Mumtaz Ali to suicide.

Members of the Badria Juma Masjid Jamaat staged a protest near the mosque on Tuesday night, submitting a memorandum to the mosque’s management committee.

The memorandum, signed by local organizations Challenge Friends Circle and New Friends Club, demanded to expel Sattar from the community, and deny burial rights to Sattar and his accomplices, Siraj and Mustafa, in any cemetery belonging to the Jamaat if found guilty.

The protesters relented after the management committee promised to discuss the issue in an emergency meeting on Friday and take action.