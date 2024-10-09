Haryana defeat because of overconfidence: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar’s brother Suresh

Bengaluru: Congress party suffered defeat in Haryana Assembly elections because of its arrogance and overconfidence, said former Congress MP and Dy CM DK Shivakumar’s brother D.K. Suresh.

The recently concluded Haryana Assembly elections saw Congress party losing out to BJP with a small vote margin, belying predictions of a likely BJP wash-out by many psephologists and election experts.

Suresh, speaking to press at his in Bengaluru residence on Wednesday said, “This is proof that overconfidence is not good and serves as a clear example.”

He however added that the INDIA alliance was on its way to form next government in Jammu and Kashmir.

When asked if Haryana results would impact the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, he responded, “The situations in these two states are different. These are elections specific to each state, and the results from one state do not affect the other. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are entirely different.”

When asked about former Speaker K.B. Koliwad’s statement that the Haryana defeat was due to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Suresh replied, “Koliwad’s remarks have no connection with the Haryana loss. The party leaders will clarify this.”

He further rubbished speculations of a likely CM change in Karnataka after Dy Chief Minister Shivakumar’s meeting with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, he replied, “Mallikarjun Kharge is from our state, and the KPCC President met him out of respect. It’s a matter of party discipline.”

BJP has been highly critical of Siddaramaiah government after the MUDA scam ‘expose’ and claiming that the internal conflicts will lead to its downfall.

Responding to this, Suresh advised the BJP to continue to live in its ‘delusional world’.

Speaking about the caste census, he said, “The Chief Minister has already provided clarity, and the matter will be placed before the state cabinet for further decisions.”