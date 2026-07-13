Mangalore North Deanery Women’s Association Organises Voviyo Verse Training at Kirem

Kirem: In an effort to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Konkani community, the Mangalore North Deanery Women’s Association organised a Voviyo Verse Training Session at Our Lady of Remedies Church, Kirem, on 12 July. The programme witnessed the enthusiastic participation of around 150 women representing all six parishes of the deanery.

The programme began with a prayer hymn led by the members of the Niddodi Unit, invoking God’s blessings on the gathering and setting a prayerful atmosphere for the day.

Welcoming the gathering, Mrs Anitha D’Souza, President of the Mangalore North Deanery Women’s Association, expressed her happiness at the overwhelming response and thanked the participants for their keen interest in learning and preserving the traditional Voviyo verses.

Addressing the gathering, Deanery Director Fr Anil D’Souza and Vicar Forane Fr Oswald Monteiro lauded the initiative of the Women’s Association in organising the training programme. They emphasised the importance of safeguarding the age-old tradition of Voviyo and encouraged the participants to nurture this unique cultural legacy by passing it on to the younger generation.

The training session was conducted by resource person Mrs Irine Rebello, who captivated the participants with her interactive and practical approach. Through demonstrations, group activities and hands-on practice, she enabled the participants to learn the Voviyo verses with confidence and enthusiasm. Her lively presentation and effective teaching methods made the session both informative and engaging.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by the Deanery Secretary, who expressed gratitude to the clergy, the resource person, the organising committee, and all the participants for their wholehearted support and cooperation in making the training programme a meaningful and successful event.

The training session reflected the Women’s Association’s continued commitment to preserving Konkani traditions and ensuring that the cherished art of Voviyo continues to flourish among future generations.