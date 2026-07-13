Three women pilgrims killed as truck rams into procession of devotees in Pune

Pune: A wave of grief has hit the ongoing Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage after a tragic road accident claimed the lives of at least three women Warkaris and left around 16 to 18 others injured near Jejuri in Maharashtra’s Pune on Monday.

The victims were part of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi procession, which was heading towards Pandharpur. The accident took place at Bhongale Mala in the Jejuri area. The Palkhi procession, which had halted at Saswad, was moving towards its next destination in Jejuri this morning.

According to the police sources, the highway had dedicated traffic management on one side. However, a truck carrying provisions and rations for the dindi (pilgrimage group) lost control and rammed into a tempo carrying devotees and hit several Warkaris walking ahead from behind.

Three women devotees died on the spot, while 16 to 18 others sustained injuries. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where the condition of three is stated to be critical.

The deceased women have been identified as Rajashree Shankar Bhosale, Madhavi Rajaram Sarwade, and Nanda Pawar. All three victims hailed from the Sangli district. The truck involved in the accident was registered in Nanded.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar said the accident that occurred on the Saswad-Jejuri route is extremely heartbreaking and deeply disturbing. “To the three Warkari sisters who tragically lost their lives in this mishap, I offer my heartfelt tribute, and I share in the grief of their families. I have visited the injured Warkari sisters in the hospital, and instructions have been given to the District Collector, the District Superintendent of Police, and the Chief Executive Officer of the District Council to ensure there is no shortfall in their treatment. The government stands firmly by their side. The safety of the Warkaris setting out on the path to Pandharpur is our collective responsibility. Therefore, everyone must take care of the pilgrims walking while driving vehicles. May the injured sisters recover soon – this is my prayer at the feet of Vitthal,” she said.

Speaking to the media, Purandar MLA Vijay Shivtare revealed that the truck driver, a 70-year-old man, had taken medication for a fever before driving. The medicine reportedly induced drowsiness, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and plough directly into the devotees walking on the road.

Expressing his deep condolences, MLA Rohit Pawar (NCP – Sharadchandra Pawar faction) called the incident extremely painful. “The tragic death of three Warkaris after being hit by a vehicle within the Dindi procession itself is deeply saddening. I pray to Lord Vitthal for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees. The administration must conduct a thorough investigation into how this accident occurred, take immediate measures to prevent such incidents, and ensure the complete safety of all Warkaris,” Pawar stated.

The local administration and police are investigating the exact sequence of events, while steps are being taken to streamline traffic management to prevent any further mishaps along the heavy pilgrimage route.