Mangalore-Origin Chess Prodigy Sana Kayyar Makes History at African Youth Chess Championship

Mangalore: Sana Omprakash Kayyar, a chess prodigy of Mangalore origin representing Uganda, has etched her name in the annals of African chess by securing the Gold Medal in the Under-18 Girls category at the African Youth Chess Championship. The prestigious tournament took place in Harare, Zimbabwe, from December 7 to December 13, 2025.

This momentous victory confers upon Sana the esteemed title of Woman International Master (WIM), a distinction that marks her as the first female chess player from the East African region to achieve this honor. This accomplishment builds upon Sana’s already impressive record in the world of competitive chess.

Sana first garnered attention on the continental stage in 2022 when she captured the Silver Medal in the Under-14 Girls category at the African Youth Chess Championship held in Zambia. That stellar performance not only earned her the Woman Candidate Master (WCM) title but also secured her qualification to represent Uganda at the World Youth Chess Championship in Romania.

Since then, Sana has maintained a consistent ascent in the chess world, becoming the first woman player from East Africa to surpass a FIDE rating of 1900.

Adding to the family’s success at the same championship, Sana’s younger brother, Shoubhith Omprakash Kayyar, showcased his talent by clinching the Bronze Medal in the Under-16 Open category. His strong performance placed him among the leading contenders in a fiercely contested division.

Sana and Shoubhith’s preparation strategy involves a combination of participation in international tournaments and structured coaching. During their visits to India, the siblings trained at Derik’s Chess School (DCS) in Mangalore, under the tutelage of Deric Pinto. This was further enhanced by occasional online training sessions, all of which contributed to their competitive preparedness.

The siblings’ accomplishments have been greatly aided by the unwavering support of their parents, Omprakash Kayyar and Saritha Omprakash Kayyar. Their constant encouragement and dedication have been integral to fostering Sana and Shoubhith’s chess development.

Sana’s historic WIM title and Shoubhith’s podium finish represent a proud moment for Ugandan chess, the broader East African region, and the Mangalore chess community. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to a new generation of aspiring chess players.