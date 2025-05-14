Mangalore Police Apprehend Three More Suspects in Suhas Shetty Murder Case

Mangalore: The Mangalore City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have successfully apprehended three more individuals implicated in the murder of Suhas Shetty, which occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bajpe Police Station on May 1, 2025. The suspects, who had been at large, were taken into custody following an intensive investigation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Azaruddin @ Azar @ Ajju (29), residing in Kalavaru Ashraya Colony, Kalavaru Village, Mangalore. Authorities have confirmed that Azaruddin has a prior criminal record, with three theft cases registered against him at Panambur, Surathkal, and Mulki Police Stations. He is alleged to have provided crucial information regarding the movements of the deceased to the other accused and assisted in the execution of the murder, Abdul Khader @ Noufal (24), a resident of Badriya Nagara, Belapu, Kapu, Udupi District, currently residing in Bhatrakere, Bajpe. Khader is accused of aiding the perpetrators by providing transportation in a vehicle following the commission of the crime, and Noushad @ Vamanjoor Noushad @ Chotte Noushad (39), formerly of Farangipete, Bantwal Taluk, currently residing in K.R. Puram, Hassan District. Noushad is implicated in the conspiracy to murder Suhas Shetty and is alleged to have been directly involved in the act. He has a substantial criminal history, with six cases registered against him across Suratkal, Bajpe, Moodbidri, Mangalore North, and Bantwal Rural Police Stations. These include charges of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Following their arrest, the suspects were presented before a local court. Azaruddin @ Azar @ Ajju has been remanded to judicial custody. Abdul Khader @ Noufal and Noushad @ Vamanjoor Noushad @ Chotte Noushad have been remanded to police custody for a period of seven days to facilitate further investigation into the matter.

“The investigation into this heinous crime is ongoing,” stated a police spokesperson. “We are actively pursuing all leads and are committed to apprehending any other individuals who may have been involved in the murder of Suhas Shetty.” The CCB has assured the public that all necessary resources are being dedicated to bringing the remaining perpetrators to justice.



