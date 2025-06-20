Mangalore Police Commissioner Warns Against Social Media Investigations

Mangalore: In a recent statement, Mangalore Police Commissioner Sudheer Reddy issued a firm warning to individuals utilizing social media platforms to conduct personal investigations into ongoing cases. The Commissioner emphasized that publicly declaring an individual’s guilt or innocence based on social media activity is considered a punishable offense.

Commissioner Reddy urged citizens possessing pertinent evidence of any investigation to submit it directly to the police for official review and consideration. He stated, “Do not conduct your own investigation. If you have evidence, come to us and we will consider it. Otherwise, if you conduct your own investigation, that too will be considered a crime.” This statement underscores the police department’s intent to maintain control over investigative procedures and prevent the spread of misinformation or biased conclusions through social media channels. The Commissioner’s warning highlights the potential legal ramifications of unauthorized investigations and encourages citizens to cooperate with law enforcement by providing evidence through proper channels.