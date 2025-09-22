Mangalore Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking Network, Arrest Six

Mangalore: In a significant operation targeting drug peddling activities within the city, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) unit of the Mangalore police has apprehended six individuals following a series of raids conducted on Sunday, September 21st, and Monday. The raids resulted in the seizure of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and cocaine with an estimated street value exceeding Rs 24 lakh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chirag Sanil, a resident of Gandhinagar, Kavoor; Alvin Clinton D’Souza from Ashoknagar; Abdul Karim E.K. (52), hailing from the Mallapuram district of Kerala; Janan Jagannath (28) from Kulashekhara, Mangalore; Rajesh Bangera (30) of Boluru Parapu, Mangalore; and Varun Ganiga (28) from Ashoknagar, Mangalore.

The initial raid, executed in Malli Layout, Gandhinagar, Kavoor, led to the apprehension of Chirag Sanil and Alvin Clinton D’Souza. During this operation, law enforcement officials confiscated 111.83 grams of MDMA, valued at Rs 22.3 lakh. Preliminary investigations have unearthed that Chirag Sanil procured the MDMA from a Mumbai-based African national identified as Benjamin. Further investigation revealed that Abdul Karim E.K., a resident of Kerala, provided the financial backing for the illicit transaction. Consequently, Karim was apprehended near the Mangalore Central Railway Station.

Subsequent to these arrests, acting on intelligence suggesting the gang’s involvement in cocaine distribution, police conducted a raid near the Central Warehouse in Mannagudda. This operation resulted in the arrest of Janan Jagannath, Rajesh Bangera, and Varun Ganiga, and the seizure of 21.03 grams of cocaine, estimated to be worth Rs 1.9 lakh.

Criminal cases have been formally registered against all six accused under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at both the Kavoor and Barke police stations. Following their appearance in court, the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

Authorities have affirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with a focus on dismantling the entire network of drug suppliers, buyers, and peddlers implicated in this illicit trade.