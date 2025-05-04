Mangalore Police Investigate Inflammatory Social Media Posts Following Murder Photo Circulation

Mangalore: Mangalore City Police are investigating the creation and dissemination of inflammatory social media posts that followed the posting of a photograph depicting the murdered Suhas Shetty within the Bajpe Police Station limits. The posts, appearing on two Instagram profiles named “VHP Bajrangdal Ashoknagar” and “Shankhanada,” are alleged to have been designed to incite hatred and provoke criminal activity among different religions and classes within society, with the intent of fostering animosity between communities.

A case registered at Urwa Police Station as Crime No: 42/2025 under Sections 353(1) and 353(2) of the Indian Penal Code, has been transferred to the Mangalore City CEN Crime Police Station for further investigation. The sections pertain to obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duty.

Following an investigation, police have identified Akhilesh, a 26-year-old resident of Udupi, as the individual responsible for posting the inflammatory content on the aforementioned Instagram profiles. Akhilesh is currently being interrogated by authorities.

“We are taking this matter with the utmost seriousness,” stated a police spokesperson. “The dissemination of inflammatory content online with the intent to incite violence and hatred will not be tolerated. The investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to identifying and prosecuting all those involved.”

Authorities are urging the public to refrain from sharing or amplifying such content and to report any similar activity to the relevant law enforcement agencies. The investigation is ongoing.



