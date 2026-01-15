Mangalore Police Issue Stern Warning Against Misinformation and Vigilantism

Mangalore: In response to a disturbing trend of inflammatory messages circulating on WhatsApp, the Mangalore Police Department has issued a strong statement condemning the spread of misinformation and warning against acts of vigilantism. The department’s statement follows a recent attack on an Indian migrant worker in Mangalore, an incident believed to be fueled by false accusations disseminated via the messaging platform.

Authorities confirmed that the victim, an Indian citizen, was targeted based on unfounded claims regarding their nationality. Police investigations have revealed that the victim’s family has documented property ownership dating back to 2014, definitively establishing their Indian residency.

“We have noticed these messages posted in some groups,” stated a police spokesperson. “We have checked the background of this family, and they clearly have property purchased in 2014 in their name, and there is nothing to show that they are not Indians.”

The police department is urging citizens to refrain from spreading unsubstantiated rumors and engaging in acts of violence against individuals based on suspicion. While encouraging the public to report credible information regarding suspected illegal immigrants, authorities emphasized the importance of due process and adherence to the law.

“If anyone has any information about anyone suspected to be from Bangladesh, they are welcome to give information at stations or to ACPs or to the CP office, and we will ensure that he will be prosecuted and deported as per law after proper verification of antecedents,” the spokesperson clarified.

However, the department made it unequivocally clear that falsely accusing Indian citizens of being foreign nationals or inciting violence against them will not be tolerated. “If anyone shares details of any Indian saying that he is a Bangladeshi merely based on suspicion or for whatever reasons, or spreads messages in such a way that some people may be attacked, action will be taken against them as per law,” the spokesperson warned.

The police have already registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against two individuals for allegedly posting inflammatory messages on WhatsApp. These individuals are expected to be arrested shortly.

The department reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all residents, regardless of their nationality or legal status. The police spokesperson outlined the department’s stance on the matter:

“Anyone staying illegally will be prosecuted and deported as per the law without any exception after following the procedure.” “Anyone attacking anyone (including those staying illegally) is a crime under the law, and they will also be booked and prosecuted.” “There is law, and we have people here who have no respect for law. Action will be taken against them also, only as per the law of the state.”

The Mangalore Police Department urged the public to exercise caution, verify information before sharing it, and cooperate with law enforcement to maintain peace and order in the community.