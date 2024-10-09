Mangalore Police Seize Private Bus for Reckless Driving

Mangalore: The police have taken into custody a private bus, Jain Travels, for reckless driving and overspeeding on the Mangalore-Moodbidri route.

The bus’s hazardous driving habits, including overtaking and disregarding safety protocols, have gone viral on social media platforms, sparking widespread outrage.

The bus was involved in multiple incidents, including near-misses with school children’s rickshaws and other vehicles, putting people’s lives at risk.

Concerned citizens took to social media to express their anger and demand action against the bus operator.

Following public outcry, Moodbidri police seized the bus and initiated an investigation.

The incident highlights the need for stricter regulations and enforcement of traffic rules to ensure passenger safety.