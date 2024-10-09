Catholic Sabha President Alvin D’Souza Assault Case: Two Arrested

Mangaluru: Mangalore Rural Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the assault on Alvin Jerome D’Souza, president of the Catholic Sabha, during a protest near Adyar Bridge.

The accused, Mohammed Ataullah (40) and Tausir Ponnaje Tausir (31), were charged under IPC sections 352, 115(2), 351(2), 109, and 3(5) BNS (sections 504, 323, 307, 506, and 34). They were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

Mohammed Ataullah allegedly instigated the assault, while Tausir Ponnaje Tausir was the main perpetrator.

The investigation is ongoing.