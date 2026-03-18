Mangalore Researcher Nominated for Prestigious Young Researcher Award for Groundbreaking Work on Cognitive Resilience

Mangalore: Marvin Fernandes, a promising young researcher and scientist from Mangalore, has been nominated for the esteemed Young Researcher Award by The World Congress on Disaster Management. This recognition follows his recently published book, “The Circle and Line.” The book explores the cognitive impacts of specific data patterns and proposes a novel approach to fostering resilience and expanding imaginative capacity.

Fernandes’s work posits that certain data designs, particularly those prevalent in contemporary society, can inadvertently induce fear, confusion, and uncertainty due to their inherent limitations. The book meticulously examines how these designs, often human-constructed illusions, restrict the elasticity of imagination, contributing to a pervasive sense of unease.

“The Circle And Line” explores how environmental data can impact the human mind. It suggests that people may be drawn into cognitive traps without realizing it. Fernandes argues that understanding how these illusions are created, and why, is crucial to reducing their negative effects.

A central theme of the book is the urgent need to dismantle these illusions, which Fernandes identifies as a primary driver of societal confusion and perpetual uncertainty. He proposes that by recognizing and addressing these limiting data patterns, individuals can unlock their cognitive potential and cultivate a more resilient and imaginative mindset.

Fernandes’s research doesn’t solely focus on the problem; it also offers a solution. He identifies a naturally occurring data design that serves as a powerful symbol, capable of boosting brain function and expanding imaginative capacity. The book provides practical guidance on how to leverage this alternative design to navigate complex challenges and overcome fear-based responses.

The implications of Fernandes’s work extend beyond individual well-being. He suggests that the principles outlined in “The Circle And Line” can be applied on a larger scale to reverse the ongoing “Global Disaster,” implying that cognitive resilience and expanded imagination are critical components of addressing global challenges.

The nomination for the Young Researcher Award underscores the significance of Fernandes’s contribution to the field of cognitive science and disaster management. “The Circle And Line” is poised to become a valuable resource for individuals seeking to upgrade their lives, tackle problems effectively, and ultimately, dismantle the illusions that perpetuate fear and uncertainty. The book is a call to action, urging readers to understand the subtle influences shaping their perceptions and to actively cultivate a more resilient and imaginative future.