MP IPS officer fears for life after threatening incident outside Bhopal residence

Bhopal: Additional Director General of Police, Raja Babu Singh, who heads the training wing of the Madhya Pradesh Police, has written a detailed complaint to the Bhopal Police Commissioner highlighting an early morning intrusion and threat outside his official residence.

The letter dated March 17 describes how two unknown four-wheelers stopped near his house in sectors 1 and 2 of Boudharm Fountain Pride in the Trilanga area of Bhopal between 6.02 a.m. and 6.08 a.m.

Some individuals inside the vehicles began shouting abusive slogans loudly, and one youth descended with a stick in his hand, waving it threateningly while yelling near the premises. The security guard, who had just come on duty at 6.04 a.m., managed to scare them off.

Despite the presence of private security at the colony, no vehicle registration was recorded, and no attempt was made to halt the intruders. Immediately after the incident, the officer reported it to the Shahpura police station. Sub Inspector Munshiram Thakur arrived at the location for on-the-spot verification and reviewed closed-circuit television footage from the area, along with the footage provided on a pen drive and the formal complaint, police sources said.

The ADG has expressed serious concerns linking this event to recent changes implemented in the police training programs under his leadership. Since assuming the role, he has initiated several innovations in the training academies, including the integration of Sanatan Dharma’s eternal human values.

He has specifically introduced the recitation of Ramcharitmanas during training sessions along with other religious practices. The officer believes that these steps have antagonised certain antisocial elements, leading to a possible conspiracy against him, putting his personal safety at grave risk.

In the communication, he has pleaded for a comprehensive probe to expose the entire plot at the earliest. The “trespassers” should be identified, arrested, and “prosecuted” as per law, he said.

Furthermore, he has demanded security arrangements for himself and the posting of armed guards at his home at least during the night hours.

Raja Babu Singh, a seasoned IPS officer born in Pachnehi village of Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, belongs to the 1994 batch of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He joined the Indian Police Service in 1994. Having served on deputation with the Border Security Force, he returned recently to Madhya Pradesh to take up the pivotal position of Additional Director General Training.