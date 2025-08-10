Mangalore Runners Club Organises Special Heritage Run as Part of Weekly Sunday Group Run

Mangalore: The Mangalore Runners Club turned their regular Sunday group run into a memorable cultural experience this morning, with a special Mangalore Heritage Run covering 8 km through the city’s most historically significant spots.

Over 100 members, many dressed in vibrant cultural attire, began and ended the run at the Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI). This distinguished institution, which has long championed local commerce and community engagement, provided an ideal setting for the run.

The route passed iconic landmarks including the Zeenath Baksh Masjid – India’s oldest active mosque, the Old Bunder Spice Market, Vartak Vilas Palace, the Flower Market at Car Street, Ideal Ice Cream, Lady Goschen Hospital, Rosario Church, Albuquerque Tiles Factory, one of the earliest and still-functioning Mangalore tile factories whose signature red tiles are famed across India and beyond and the Old DC Office, a stately colonial-era building that once served as the administrative hub of the British government in Dakshina Kannada.At several stops, members shared fascinating historical snippets, bringing Mangalore’s layered past to life.

The run concluded with a guided visit to KCCI’s Gallery of Trade History of Bunder by architect Niren Jain, who designed the space to capture the story of Mangalore’s historic cosmopolitan port through curated visuals and restored architecture. The group was warmly welcomed by Sri Anand G. Pai, President of KCCI and Aditya Padmanabha Pai, Hon. Secretary of KCCI. In his remarks, President Pai praised the initiative for weaving fitness and culture into a single event, noting that it beautifully highlights why engaging with our heritage helps build a stronger The city’s traffic police ensured safe passage for the runners, and the morning concluded with a traditional Mangalorean breakfast.

“This was not just a run, but a way to celebrate our city’s heritage together as a club,” said Ramesh Babu from MRC, who conceptualised and spearheaded the event.

About Mangalore Runners Club:

The Mangalore Runners Club is a community of running enthusiasts committed to promoting fitness, camaraderie, and social causes through regular runs and events.