Peaceful Protest Held in Bejai Against Attacks on Christian Clergy and Community Members

Mangalore: On Saturday, August 9th, 2025, a peaceful protest was organized in Bejai to condemn the recent attacks on Christian clergy and community members across India. The protest, led by St Francis Xavier Church Bejai Parishioners, Parish Pastoral Council Vice President Mr. Ashok Pinto, and the Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh Bejai Unit, took place at the Bejai Circle – George Fernandes Road Junction, near the Bejai Church premises. Similar protests were reportedly held throughout the Mangalore-Dakshina Kannada region.

The Parish Priest of Bejai Church and Spiritual Director of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh, Rev Fr J B Saldanha, addressed the gathering, urging society to recognize and uphold the rights of the Catholic Christian community in India. He strongly condemned the attacks on Christian priests, nuns, and community members in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and other locations, calling upon society, the police department, and the justice system to protect the rights of minorities. Fr. Saldanha emphasized the Christian community’s contributions to the nation through selfless service to all communities, highlighting that such dedication should not be met with unjust targeting.

Mr. Rohan Lawrence Sequeira, President of Catholic Sabha – Bejai Unit, led the protesters, asserting that attacks on Christian priests, nuns, and community members anywhere in India constitute an assault on every member of the community. He urged the society and the justice system to prioritize the swift delivery of justice and the punishment of those responsible for the attacks. Mr. Sequeira called for a speedy legal process to bring the perpetrators to justice, deterring future acts of violence and restoring the rule of law.

Protesters held placards and hoardings denouncing the attacks on Christian minorities and prayed for the safety and protection of Christians residing in India, who are committed to upholding the laws of the land. The protest concluded with a prayer for the betterment of Indian society and the prosperity of the nation. Hundreds of Bejai parishioners and members of the Catholic Sabha participated in the demonstration.