Mangalore: Tragedy Strikes Family as 27-year-old Woman Dies in Accident After Brother’s Death

Mangaluru: A family in Mangalore is mourning the loss of a 27-year-old woman, Shruti, who died in a road accident near Pavanje on National Highway 66. The incident occurred when the Activa scooter she was riding with her father, Gopalacharya (57), was struck by a car.

According to reports, Shruti and her father had stopped near a shop to put on raincoats when the collision occurred. Gopalacharya sustained a leg fracture and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The tragedy is compounded by the fact that Shruti had recently arrived in Mangalore from Chennai after the death of her brother, Sujith (24), on June 10th.

Police have filed a case against Prashanth, the driver of the car from Honnavar, for negligent and rash driving. Bhaskar Shetty, a passenger in the car, stated that they were en route from Manipal to a temple in Kasaragod.

Shruti, a computer engineering graduate employed as a software professional in Chennai, is survived by her parents. She and her brother were the only children of Gopalacharya and his wife. The Mangalore North Traffic Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.