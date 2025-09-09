Mangalore: Woman Dies After Falling into Pothole; Case Filed Against Highway Officials and Lorry Driver

Mangalore: A tragic incident on National Highway 66 near Kulur has claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman, Madhavi, following an accident on September 9. The incident occurred when the scooter she was riding struck a significant pothole, resulting in a fatal fall. Law enforcement officials have initiated legal proceedings against both the National Highway Authority (NHA) officials and the lorry driver involved, citing negligence as a contributing factor to the accident.

Madhavi, a resident of Kulai, Suratkal, was traveling from Kulai towards Kuntikan around 8:30 am when the incident unfolded. Preliminary reports indicate that her scooter encountered a large pothole situated near Royal Oak in Kulur, causing her to lose control and fall onto the roadway. At the same time, a lorry driven by Mohammad Farooq, traveling from Udupi to Mangalore, allegedly ran over Madhavi, who was lying on the side of the road after the initial fall.

The impact resulted in severe injuries, and Madhavi was pronounced dead at the scene. The Mangalore North Traffic Police Station has registered a case under Crime No. 224/2025, encompassing Sections 281 and 106(1) B.N.S of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 198(A) of the IMV Act. These charges reflect allegations of negligence against both the NHA officials for their alleged failure to adequately maintain the highway and address the hazardous potholes, and against the lorry driver, Mohammad Farooq, for allegedly operating the vehicle in a negligent and reckless manner.

Authorities have confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine the full extent of culpability and to ascertain the precise sequence of events leading to the fatal accident. As part of the investigation, a thorough examination of the highway maintenance records will be conducted to assess the NHA’s adherence to established safety protocols. The driver’s conduct and the lorry’s mechanical condition are also being scrutinized.

The tragic incident has sparked public outcry and raised serious concerns regarding the overall condition of National Highway 66 and the potential dangers posed by inadequately maintained roadways.