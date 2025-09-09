Mangalore: Woman Dies in Tragic Accident on Kuloor Highway

Mangalore: A fatal accident occurred Tuesday morning near Royal Oak in Kuloor, claiming the life of a woman identified as Madhavi, an employee of A.J. Hospital. The incident took place on the national highway, highlighting concerns regarding road conditions and traffic safety.

Preliminary reports indicate that Madhavi was traveling from Kuloor towards A.J. Hospital on her two-wheeler, en route to her workplace. As she approached the vicinity of Royal Oak, her vehicle reportedly encountered a pothole, causing her to lose control and fall onto the roadway. Tragically, a fish transport lorry traveling behind Madhavi was unable to avoid the fallen rider, resulting in her being caught under the vehicle’s wheels. She died on the spot.

Authorities were immediately notified, and the Mangalore North Traffic Police promptly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. The victim’s body has been transported to A.J. Hospital for post-mortem procedures.

The incident has raised concerns about the condition of the national highway in the Kuloor area. The presence of potholes has been cited as a contributing factor to the accident, prompting calls for immediate repairs and improved road maintenance to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

A case has been officially registered at the North Traffic Police Station, and investigations are underway to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the accident and to assess any potential negligence. The police are gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and examining the involved vehicles to establish a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to the fatal incident.