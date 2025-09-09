Raknno Literary Awards – 2025: Recognizing Excellence in Konknni Literature

Mangalore: Raknno, the esteemed Konknni-English bilingual weekly published from Mangalore, is pleased to announce the recipients of its annual literary awards for 2025. The awards recognize outstanding contributions to Konknni literature and aim to promote and celebrate the rich literary heritage of the Konknni language.

Mr. Richard Alvares of Kulshekar has been awarded the prestigious ‘Best Author of the Year Award’ for his significant contributions to Konknni literature. The ‘Best Parish Magazine Award’ will be presented to ‘Izoicho Kalo’ from St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai, Mangalore, in recognition of its exceptional content and contribution to the parish community.

The awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 10:00 am at St Joseph Church Hall, Bajpe, Mangalore. The Bishop of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, will preside over the ceremony and present the awards to the deserving recipients.

Raknno, a respected Konknni weekly and publisher from the Diocese of Mangalore since 1938, has been serving its dedicated readership by providing insightful content on a wide range of subjects. In its continuing commitment to promoting Konknni literature, Raknno established these literary awards last year to honor outstanding literary works. Each year, entries are carefully scrutinized, and the most exceptional works are selected for these two distinguished awards.

Following the awards ceremony, the Bishop will release Raknno Publication’s 134th book, ‘Bhorvoshachye Vater’. The event will also feature two presentations focusing on the importance of Konknni literature and the cultivation of reading habits in the digital age. The program is being organized by Raknno Weekly in collaboration with the Bajpe parish community.

Rev. Rupesh Madtha, Editor of Raknno, along with the Editorial Board and esteemed panel of judges, extends heartfelt congratulations to the awardees. This press release serves to formally announce and celebrate their accomplishments.

About Raknno:

Raknno is a leading Konknni-English bilingual weekly published from Mangalore since 1938. Committed to promoting Konknni language and culture, Raknno provides a platform for literary expression and insightful commentary on a wide array of topics.