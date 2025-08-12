Mangalore’s First Reclaim Revision Hip System Successfully Implanted at KMC Hospital, Ambedkar Circle

Mangalore: KMC Hospital Mangalorehas achieved a key milestone in orthopaedic care by successfully performing Mangalore’s first Reclaim Revision Hip System Implantation. The complex surgical intervention was carried out on an 85-year-old female patient, Jaya (name changed). Jaya had sustained a severely comminuted and unstable hip fracture and was unable to walk. The procedure was skillfully led by a multidisciplinary team including Dr. Vikram G K Bhat, Consultant – Orthopaedic, Dr. Sudhindra K, Consultant – Orthopaedicand Dr. Shilpa G K Bhat – Anaesthetist, KMC Hospital Mangalore.

Following a detailed clinical evaluation and counselling, Jaya and her family were guided through the available treatment options. Given the nature of the fracture and her overall health status, the team made a considered decision to proceed with the Reclaim Revision Hip System, a specialised implant designed to bypass the fractured bone segments and provide immediate post-operative stability.

Dr. Vikram G K Bhat stated, “Elderly patients with severely comminuted hip fractures present a unique set of challenges—not just in terms of bone quality, but also their ability to recover post-surgery. In this case, a conventional approach would have risked delayed mobility and potential complications. By choosing the Reclaim Revision Hip System, we were able to bypass the fracture site and allow the patient to walk immediately after surgery, which is critical for faster recovery and overall quality of life.”

The surgery was performed successfully without any intraoperative complications. The patient had an uneventful post-operative period, responded well to physiotherapy, and is now self-ambulating with ongoing rehabilitation support.

Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore, stated, “At KMC Hospital, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of medical excellence through continuous innovation and patient-centric care. Successfully performing Mangalore’s first Reclaim Revision Hip System implantation is a testament to our clinical expertise and our team’s dedication to improving quality of life for our patients, especially in complex and high-risk cases.”

This case highlights KMC Hospitals’ commitment to providing advanced orthopaedic solutions tailored to the needs of high-risk elderly patients, ensuring better outcomes through multidisciplinary collaboration and cutting-edge medical interventions.