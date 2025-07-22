Mangaluru: Accused in Multi-Crore Fraud Case to be Remanded to Police Custody

Mangalore: Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy has announced that a formal request has been submitted to the court seeking to remand Roshan Saldana, a resident of Bollagudde, Kankanady, into police custody. Saldana stands accused of defrauding numerous individuals of sums totaling crores of rupees. The Commissioner stated that the accused is expected to be taken into police custody on July 23rd to facilitate further investigation into the extensive fraud allegations.

The Mangaluru police are currently grappling with a surge of complaints from individuals claiming to be victims of Saldana’s alleged fraudulent schemes. Notably, a case has been registered at the CEN station concerning the defrauding of a businessman hailing from Bihar, who claims to have lost Rs 10 crore in a land purchase deal orchestrated by the accused. Given the scale and complexity of this particular case, Commissioner Reddy has confirmed that the investigation will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A formal letter had previously been dispatched to the CID, requesting their involvement in the matter. The CID has since indicated its willingness to assume responsibility for the investigation.

In a separate development, a resident of Hyderabad has lodged a complaint alleging that Saldana defrauded him of Rs 1 crore. This case has also been registered at the CEN station. Furthermore, a businessman from Maharashtra has informed the police that he transferred Rs 5 crore to the accused’s account via a bank transaction on July 16th. Adding to the growing list of complainants, a person from Assam claims to have transferred Rs 20 lakh to Saldanha on July 21st. Authorities have also revealed that a case has been registered against Saldana at the Chitradurga police station, stemming from allegations that he defrauded a businessman from Andhra Pradesh of a staggering Rs 40 crore.

The ongoing police investigation has uncovered additional bank accounts linked to the accused, revealing that transactions exceeding Rs 50 crore have already taken place.

Roshan Saldana was apprehended in a significant operation conducted late Thursday night, spearheaded by the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, on charges of defrauding businessmen and wealthy individuals of an estimated Rs 200 crore. The accused is currently held in judicial custody.

During the operation, law enforcement seized a substantial quantity of valuables from Saldana’s residence, including 667 grams of gold jewellery, diamond jewellery valued at Rs 2.75 crore, illegally stored domestic and foreign liquor worth Rs 6,72,947, important documents, and a collection of blank checks. The investigation remains active, with authorities working to unravel the full extent of Saldana’s alleged fraudulent activities and to recover assets for the defrauded victims.



