Mangaluru Auto Driver’s Honesty and Swift Police Action Lead to Recovery of Lost Jewellery

Mangaluru: An auto-rickshaw driver’s integrity, along with the rapid response of the Mangaluru East Police Station, led to the recovery of a bag. The bag contained gold jewellery valued at approximately Rs 25 lakh and had been left behind by its owner. Thanks to swift action, the bag was quickly returned, averting a significant financial loss.

The incident occurred when Lolita and her family were traveling from Mallikatte to Mary Hill via an auto-rickshaw. Upon disembarking, the family discovered that a vanity bag containing valuable gold ornaments was missing. Overcome with concern, the family immediately sought assistance from the Mangaluru East (Kadri) Police Station, where they filed a formal complaint detailing the loss.

Law enforcement officials responded swiftly to the distress call. They began an immediate investigation to locate the auto-rickshaw in question. Their prompt efforts succeeded as they quickly traced the vehicle. The auto-rickshaw driver, Roshan, showed honesty and fully cooperated with the police after finding the bag containing the jewellery.

The recovered bag, confirmed to contain gold ornaments worth an estimated Rs 25 lakh, was subsequently returned to its rightful owner, Lolita. The handover took place at the Mangaluru East Police Station, under the supervision of the police sub-inspector, ensuring a transparent and secure return process.

The incident drew widespread public praise, with many commending both the Mangaluru East Police for their swift and effective response and Roshan, the auto-rickshaw driver, for his unwavering commitment to honesty and ethical conduct. Their combined efforts have not only restored valuable property to its owner but have also reinforced public trust in law enforcement and the integrity of individuals within the community.