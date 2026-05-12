Mangaluru’s First Comprehensive Lupus Clinic Inaugurated at KMC Hospital Attavar on World Lupus Day

Mangaluru: On World Lupus Day, the Department of Rheumatology at KMC Hospital Attavar organized a special awareness program for Lupus patients on May 9, 2026. The objective was to create awareness about Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) among Lupus Warriors, the general public, and the medical fraternity.

The program’s highlight was the inauguration of Mangaluru’s first Comprehensive Lupus Clinic at KMC Hospital Attavar by Dr. Sheetal Ullal, Associate Dean of KMC Mangaluru, through the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

The newly established clinic aims to provide comprehensive and multidisciplinary care for Lupus patients under one roof by bringing together specialists from Rheumatology, Nephrology, Dermatology, and Ophthalmology, ensuring holistic treatment, counseling, and long-term follow-up care.

The program was attended by Dr. Sheetal Ullal, Associate Dean, KMC Mangaluru; Dr. Srikala Baliga, Professor, Department of Microbiology, KMC Mangaluru; Dr. Satish Rao, Professor and Head, Department of Medicine, KMC Mangaluru; Dr. Shivaraj Padiyar, Professor, Department of Rheumatology, KMC Hospital Attavar; and Dr. Prathyusha Manikuppam, Associate Professor, Department of Rheumatology, KMC Hospital Attavar.

As part of the awareness initiative, Dr. Rameela Shekhar, Director of Manashanthi Counselling Centre, delivered an expert talk on the mental health challenges faced by Lupus patients and the importance of coping strategies and emotional well-being in long-term disease management.

The event also featured a multidisciplinary panel discussion involving Dr. Bhushan Shetty from Nephrology, Dr. Ramith Shetty from Dermatology, Dr. Shivaraj Padiyar, and Dr. Prathyusha Manikuppam from Rheumatology. A testimonial session was conducted during which Lupus patients shared their personal experiences and journeys in managing the condition.

Mr. Uday Bhat compered the event, and Dr. Prathyusha Manikuppam delivered the vote of thanks.

The newly inaugurated Comprehensive Lupus Clinic at KMC Hospital Attavar will offer specialized medical care, professional counseling support, patient education, and dedicated long-term follow-up services tailored specifically for individuals living with Lupus.



