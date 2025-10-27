Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Issues Stern Warning Against Hate Speech

Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a firm warning against the dissemination of hate speech, stating that the government will take stringent action against individuals who deliver provocative or divisive statements that threaten the peace and harmony of society. The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing the media at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday.

“Any individual found to be making divisive or hate-filled statements that disrupt the social harmony of our state will face criminal charges,” declared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “First Information Reports (FIRs) will be registered against them, and the full force of the law will be applied.”

The Chief Minister’s statement comes amid growing concerns about inflammatory rhetoric and its potential to incite violence and social unrest. The government’s commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting the rights of all citizens was underscored by the Chief Minister’s firm stance.

Responding to inquiries regarding a recent speech made by Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the comments were prima facie disrespectful towards women and would be thoroughly examined under the relevant legal provisions. He emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring that all individuals are treated with dignity and respect, and that any speech that denigrates or demeans any section of society would be dealt with severely.

Addressing the Dharmasthala case and the anticipated submission of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, the Chief Minister clarified that the government would maintain its impartiality and would not interfere in the independent functioning of the SIT. “The Home Minister has informed me that the SIT is expected to submit its report by the end of this month,” he stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparency and due process.

In response to a query regarding the provision of vehicles to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah indicated that the government would give due consideration to the proposal to provide vehicles for the convenience of journalists. He acknowledged the vital role that journalists play in informing the public and ensuring accountability, and expressed his willingness to support their work.

Finally, addressing recent statements made by some ministers regarding a possible change in Chief Ministership, Siddaramaiah remarked, “In a democracy, anyone has the right to aspire for the Chief Minister’s position. However, the ultimate decision rests with the party’s high command. Even my continuation as Chief Minister will depend on the high command’s decision.” He reiterated his commitment to serving the people of Karnataka and working towards the betterment of the state, while also acknowledging the importance of party discipline and the authority of the party leadership.