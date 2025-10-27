Puttur: BJP Felicitates MP Brijesh Chowta for Representing India at the United Nations

Puttur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Puttur Assembly unit, on Thursday felicitated Member of Parliament Brijesh Chowta for his representation of India at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The felicitation ceremony took place at the BJP office in Puttur, acknowledging the pride Mr. Chowta brought to the Dakshina Kannada region through his participation in the global forum.

In his address, MP Brijesh Chowta conveyed his profound gratitude to the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the opportunity to serve as part of the multi-party delegation representing India on the international stage.

“It is indeed a matter of great honor for me — an ordinary party worker — to represent the world’s largest democracy and a nation that upholds the highest human values on such a global platform as the United Nations,” Mr. Chowta stated. “This opportunity is not just a personal recognition but also a reflection of the trust and blessings of the people of Dakshina Kannada. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of my constituency for their unwavering support.”

Mr. Chowta was a member of a 15-member Indian parliamentary delegation that included MPs from various political parties. During the UN session, he articulated India’s vision for sustainable development, garnering attention from global leaders in attendance.

The felicitation ceremony saw the presence of several prominent figures, including former MLA Sanjeev Matandoor, Puttur City BJP President P.B. Shivakumar, Puttur City Municipal Council President Leelavathi, Vice-President Balachandra, and BJP leaders Jivandhar Jain, Hariprasad Yadav, and Purushotham, along with numerous panchayat members and party workers.

MP Chowta Addresses Public Grievances

Concurrent with the felicitation, MP Brijesh Chowta engaged with local citizens at the BJP office, where he received public petitions. He attentively listened to a range of grievances and assured those present of prompt and fitting resolutions.

Furthermore, Mr. Chowta directed officials to urgently address specific concerns related to national highways traversing the district, demonstrating his commitment to resolving infrastructure issues that impact the community.