Mangaluru City Police Host Road Safety Programme Amidst Rising Accident Concerns, Felicitates Contributors in Maintaining Traffic Discipline

Mangaluru: Amidst growing concerns over escalating road accidents, the Mangaluru City Police convened a comprehensive Road Safety Programme at the Town Hall today, marking a significant initiative during the National Road Safety Month 2026. The event brought together a diverse cross-section of the community, including concerned citizens, students from local educational institutions, representatives from bus and auto unions, and various organisational stakeholders, all united in their commitment to enhancing road safety awareness.

The programme was presided over by Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sri Sudheer Kumar Reddy, IPS. A poignant street play, performed by students from Yenepoya School, Jeppinamogaru, served as a powerful reminder of the critical importance of adhering to established road safety regulations. Further emphasising the gravity of the issue, the event included the screening of CCTV footage depicting actual accident scenes within Mangaluru, illustrating the potential consequences of irresponsible road behaviour.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including film actor Telikeda Bolli, Dr Devadas Kapikad, Smt Jaibunnissa, Hon’ble Judge, DLSA, Mangaluru, and Dr Arjun Shetty, Professor & Head of Neurosurgery at KMC, all of whom served as special invitees and lent their voices to the critical cause of road safety. The programme effectively disseminated crucial information pertaining to traffic regulations and the imperative of responsible road usage for all citizens.

Commissioner Reddy presented alarming statistics highlighting the severity of the road accident situation in Karnataka for the year 2025. The figures revealed a staggering 10,410 fatal accidents and 32,720 non-fatal accidents, resulting in 10,626 deaths and 57,017 injuries. Following this sobering overview, the Commissioner provided a detailed analysis of Mangaluru’s accident data for the preceding three years, revealing a consistently troubling trend:

Road Accident Statistics in Karnataka – 2025

Fatal Accidents – 10,410

Non-Fatal Accidents – 32,720

Total – 43,130

Deaths – 10,626

Injured – 57,017

Total – 67,626

Road Accidents in Mangaluru City

Year 2023

Total Accidents – 1,013

Deaths – 167

Injured – 1,155

Pedestrians: Deaths – 58 (38%), Injured – 271 (23%)

Two-Wheelers: Deaths – 84 (50%), Injured – 597 (52%)

Year 2024

Total Accidents – 1,026

Deaths – 178

Injured – 1,167

Pedestrians: Deaths – 66 (37%), Injured – 274 (23%)

Two-Wheelers: Deaths – 94 (53%), Injured – 621 (53%)

Year 2025

Total Accidents – 1,014

Deaths – 171

Injured – 1,213

Pedestrians: Deaths – 67 (39%), Injured – 249 (21%)

Two-Wheelers: Deaths – 82 (48%), Injured – 627 (52%)

Traffic Violation Cases and Fine Collection

2023

Total Cases – 1,36,493

Fine Amount – ₹5,41,88,300

2024

Total Cases – 1,44,859

Fine Amount – ₹6,65,76,800

2025

Total Cases – 2,43,548

Fine Amount – ₹9,49,07,450

The data underscores a persistently high incidence of accidents, fatalities, and injuries within the city, with pedestrians and two-wheeler riders identified as particularly vulnerable demographics.

Commissioner Reddy further addressed the increasing number of recorded traffic violations and the corresponding fines collected, indicating a growing problem with adherence to traffic laws.

Responding to these trends, Mangaluru City Police have pinpointed 16 accident-prone sites, or ‘black spots,’ inside city limits. These spots have seen 315 accidents and 77 deaths. The police are now taking focused steps to reduce accidents in these areas.

Commissioner Reddy issued a stern warning regarding the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol. He stated unequivocally that individuals responsible for causing fatal accidents while intoxicated will face charges under Culpable Homicide (Section 105 BNS), which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years. He emphasised the devastating and long-lasting impact of fatal accidents on affected families, particularly in cases where the deceased was the primary source of income. Commissioner Reddy also highlighted ongoing infrastructure improvements, including the installation of centre medians on highways and major roads, designed to enhance pedestrian safety.

Film actor Telikeda Bolli Dr Devadas Kapikad echoed the Commissioner’s strong sentiments, imploring drivers, riders, and pedestrians to exercise heightened caution and to strictly adhere to all traffic regulations.

The programme also featured a felicitation ceremony recognising individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to maintaining traffic discipline within the city. Maxim Moras, Violet Pereira, Roshan, Hassan, Mansida Banu, Ramesh, Boobanna and Basheer were all acknowledged for their significant contributions. In addition, a traffic-related quiz was held for students, with prizes awarded to the winners, further promoting engagement and awareness among the younger generation.

As a demonstration of their commitment to leveraging technology for improved road safety, the Mangaluru City Police have deployed 169 AI-powered cameras at 28 strategically selected locations throughout the city. These cameras are designed to monitor traffic violations and ensure that appropriate legal action is taken against offenders, underscoring the department’s dedication to enforcing traffic laws and fostering a safer road environment for all residents and visitors.