Mangaluru City Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Harassment of Minor

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police have initiated an investigation into a disturbing case of alleged sexual harassment involving a 3-year-old girl in Bale Puni Village, located in Ullal Taluk. The incident reportedly occurred on November 21, 2024, while the child was playing near an areca nut shop.

According to the complaint filed by the child’s mother, the girl experienced inappropriate physical contact with the shopkeeper, identified as Abdulla, aged 70, son of Ahmed Kunhi, who resides in Mudangarkatte. The mother became concerned after noticing signs of discomfort in her daughter and subsequently sought medical attention for the child.

In response to the complaint, the police have registered a case at the Konaje Police Station under Crime No: 137/24, invoking sections 9, 10, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as Section 65 of the relevant BNS regulations. Abdulla has since been arrested and is currently in judicial custody.

Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is underway to gather all pertinent facts surrounding the case. The police are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of children in the community and will take all necessary measures to address this grave allegation. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.



