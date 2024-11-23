No instructions to bring MLAs from Maha, J’khand to K’taka: Shivakumar on poll results

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has clarified that there are no instructions to bring MLAs from Maharashtra and Jharkhand to Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar stated when asked if legislators would be brought together in case of a hung assembly in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections tomorrow, he said: “No AICC leader has contacted me regarding this matter. If they do, that’s a different issue. As of now, there are no such plans. Our only choice now is to observe the election results that will be reported in the media tomorrow.”

Regarding campaigning in Maharashtra, he said: “I campaigned in about 8-10 constituencies, and wherever I went, I observed strong support for Congress candidates. The people have shown immense trust in us. I believe our government will come to power. There has been no discussion on such matters among us. The legislators there are sensible, and I don’t foresee any issues. I trust the people have voted for us, and I am hopeful we will have good news tomorrow.”

On the BJP’s alleged false propaganda regarding the guarantee schemes in Maharashtra, he stated: “We will definitely file a complaint. Our Chief Minister has already directed officials on this matter. BJP leaders seem to lack even basic knowledge. I had invited them to verify the implementation of the guarantee schemes in Karnataka and published advertisements regarding the same. Now, we will file a defamation case against them.”

Regarding the Wayanad by-election from where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting, he expressed confidence, “Congress will win with a significant margin in Wayanad. Around 20 per cent of the voters there are abroad, so the voter turnout may be slightly lower.”

On the Channapatna by-election conducted under his leadership, he responded, “The results of three post-election surveys will be proven wrong. Similar surveys were inaccurate during the state assembly and Haryana elections. Congress will win all three constituencies.”



