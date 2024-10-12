Mangaluru: Clash between two private bus crews – Separate cases filed

Mangaluru: A fight broke out regarding an overtaking incident, where the crew of one bus verbally abused and assaulted the conductor of another bus. Two separate complaints have been registered in this regard.

The conductor of the private bus, Bhuvaneshwar B.V., has filed a complaint at the Mangaluru East Police Station. While traveling from Vitla to Mangaluru in the morning, at around 8:15 AM near the Kankanady signal, another private bus driver, Suresh, and conductor, Rakesh, suddenly blocked their bus and entered it, verbally abusing the driver and the bus crew. They also assaulted him with an iron rod, hitting his left hand, right hand, left leg, and neck, causing injuries. Together, they struck the conductor on the back and kicked him. They threatened him with death if he reported the incident and took away the rod used in the assault, as stated in the complaint.

In response, Suresh, the driver of the other bus, reported that on the 10th of the month at 8:00 AM, the conductor Bhuvaneshwar of the Selina bus verbally abused him near Jyothi Circle, and threatened to send his family members after him. At around 8:15 AM, near the Kankanady signal, he blocked their bus and assaulted him and conductor Rakesh with a brush used for cleaning vehicles, causing bleeding, as mentioned in his complaint.

The police have registered both complaints and both cases are under investigation.