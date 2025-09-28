Mangaluru: Cloistered Carmel Sisters Commemorate Centenary of St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s Sainthood

Mangalore: The Cloistered Carmel Sisters of the Sacred Heart Monastery in Kankanady, Mangaluru, marked the centenary of the sainthood of St. Thérèse of Lisieux with a solemn celebration held in conjunction with the Feast Day of St. Thérèse at the Cloistered Carmel, Sacred Heart Monastery, located opposite Fr. Muller’s Hospital, Kankanady. The commemorative events, designed to honor the life and spiritual legacy of the revered saint, included an exhibition and a series of prayer services.

The celebrations commenced with the inauguration of an exhibition dedicated to the life of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, held at the Sacred Heart Monastery. Further augmenting the spiritual observances, a period of prayer services began on September 28th, 2025, and will continue until October 1st, 2025.

The inaugural ceremony took place on Sunday, September 28th, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. Ms. Ramona Pereira, an esteemed achiever recognized by the Golden Book of World Records, officiated the inauguration. The ceremony was blessed by Rev. Fr. Melwyn D’Cunha OCD, Superior of St. Joseph Monastery.

Sr. Rose Celine BS, Superior General of the Bethany Congregation, graced the event with her presence and released the book “Crucible of Sufferings – A Path to Perfect Love, according to St. Thérèse of Lisieux,” authored by Rev. Rudolph V. D’Souza.

Esteemed guests present at the occasion included Mr. Rolphy D’Costa, former president of Catholic Sabha, Mangalore region; Mr. Elias Fernandes, a prominent media coordinator in Mangalore; Mr. Maxim Moras, traffic warden and social worker; Sr. Jacintha D’Costa, representing Carmel Sabha; and Mr. Victor D’Souza, serving as the book representative. Mr. Stanley Bantwal presided over the program, while Mrs. Priya Noronha served as the event’s compere.

The Feast Day of St. Thérèse, observed on October 1st, will feature a Holy Mass celebrated by Rev. James Pius D’Souza. In anticipation of this, Eucharistic adoration and Mass will be conducted by Rev. Fr. Pranam from September 28th to 30th.

The Cloistered Carmel Sisters extend a cordial invitation to all devotees and members of the public to participate in these spiritually enriching celebrations and the exhibition. This event presents a valuable opportunity to gain insight into the inspiring life and spiritual inheritance of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, affectionately known as “The Little Flower.”