Mangaluru Dasara 2025 Commences with Grand Installation of Goddess Sharada

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Dasara festival, a Navaratri celebration renowned throughout Karnataka for its vibrant displays and deep-rooted traditions, has commenced with the auspicious installation of Goddess Sharada at the Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple. The annual festival, also known as Marneemi, promises a rich tapestry of religious observances and cultural performances, captivating devotees and visitors alike.

The inauguration ceremony, held earlier today, marked the official commencement of the Mangaluru Dasara 2025 festivities. The religious programs were inaugurated in the distinguished presence of Swami Jitakamanandaji, President of Ramakrishna Math, and Brahmakumari Vishweshwari Ji, head of the Brahmakumaris, alongside veteran leader Janardhana Poojary.

Simultaneously, the cultural programs were inaugurated by A.V. Ramana and Rajendra Kumar, signifying the festival’s dual emphasis on spiritual and artistic expression.

The day’s proceedings began at 8:30 am with Guru Prarthana, followed by the performance of Homa and Navakalashabhisheka, rituals designed to purify the surroundings and invoke divine blessings. The focal point of the inauguration was the installation of the Navadurga, Mahaganapati, and Goddess Sharada, which commenced at noon and is scheduled to continue until October 2nd. This sacred undertaking is being conducted under the guidance of B. Janardhana Poojary, former Union Minister and a key figure in the development of the region.

Throughout the Navaratri Mahotsava, Mangaluru will be immersed in a series of religious and cultural programs. This year’s Dasara is distinguished by its grand scale and the harmonious blend of Vedic traditions, religious devotion, cultural celebrations, musical artistry, literary expression, and sporting achievements, all unified in the worship of the Navadurga. The festival organizers aim to create an inclusive and enriching experience for all attendees, showcasing the diverse facets of Mangaluru’s cultural heritage.