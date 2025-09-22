Udupi: Man Commits Suicide, Citing False Accusations in Video Statement

Shirva: A 38-year-old man tragically ended his life in Subhash Nagar, near Katapady, Udupi district, after recording a video in which he alleged that he was driven to suicide due to false accusations. The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Abdullah, a resident of Subhash Nagar.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, sending shockwaves through the local community. Prior to his death, Abdullah recorded a video message that has since been widely circulated on social media platforms. In the video, Abdullah explicitly accuses three individuals – Misaal, Misaal’s mother, and Misaal’s sister – of being directly responsible for his death, claiming that their false allegations had caused him unbearable distress and led him to take this extreme step.

Following Abdullah’s death, his brother filed a formal complaint with the Shirva Police Station. The complaint alleges that the false accusations leveled against Sheikh Abdullah by the aforementioned individuals were the primary cause of his death. Based on this complaint, the Shirva Police have registered a case and have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

Authorities are currently examining the video recorded by the deceased and are gathering evidence to ascertain the veracity of the claims made by Abdullah. The police have stated that they are committed to conducting a fair and impartial investigation to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event and to ensure that justice is served.