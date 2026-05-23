Mangaluru: Delegation Led by Mr. Akshith Suvarna Urges Railway Minister on Critical Infrastructure Development

Mangaluru: A prominent delegation led by Mr. Akshith Suvarna, President of the Dakshina Kannada District Youth Wing of the Janata Dal (Secular), met with the Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, Shri V. Somanna, in Mangaluru on Saturday. The delegation presented a comprehensive memorandum. It detailed a range of long-standing railway concerns vital to the development of Mangaluru and the coastal Karnataka region.

A central point of the memorandum was a strong appeal for a separate “Mangaluru Railway Division.” This demand, a long-cherished goal of the coastal population, arises from Mangaluru’s current placement under the Palakkad Railway Division. The delegation highlighted that this arrangement often causes administrative inefficiencies. It leads to inadequate focus on vital railway development and passenger amenities. The group explained that a distinct Mangaluru Railway Division would boost development projects, improve passenger facilities, increase efficiency, and ease the implementation of new plans tailored to the region.

Furthermore, the delegation directed the Minister’s attention to the pervasive issue of severe traffic congestion at the Pandeshwar railway level crossing in Mangaluru. They elucidated that the frequent closure of the railway gate, necessitated by train movements to the Bandar Yard multiple times daily, inflicts considerable inconvenience upon motorists, students, daily commuters, and, critically, emergency service vehicles. In light of this persistent bottleneck, the delegation earnestly sought immediate governmental approval for the construction of either a flyover or an underpass, presenting these as viable and enduring solutions to alleviate the chronic congestion.

The imperative for substantial improvements in the Bengaluru–Mangaluru railway connectivity was also robustly emphasized. The delegation highlighted that the challenging topographical features, particularly the sharp curves and steep gradients prevalent in the Shiradi Ghat section, significantly impede train speeds and consequently prolong travel times. Moreover, they brought to the Minister’s notice that the incomplete double-tracking and the absence of full electrification along the Hassan–Mangaluru railway route present substantial impediments to introducing additional train services, thereby limiting connectivity options for the region.

In consonance with the connectivity concerns, the delegation formally requested the introduction of a greater number of direct, faster, and more passenger-centric train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. They conveyed the prevalent dissatisfaction among the coastal populace regarding certain recently introduced high-speed train services that, regrettably, do not adequately serve or connect with Mangaluru.

The memorandum emphatically underscored Mangaluru’s strategic significance as one of Karnataka’s preeminent educational, commercial, industrial, and port cities. Consequently, it argued that railway development within this vital region warrants exceptional priority and focused attention from the government.

In response to the detailed representations, Union Minister Shri V. Somanna assured the delegation that he would diligently address the presented concerns. He committed to engaging in discussions with relevant officials and undertaking the necessary actions to resolve the highlighted issues. The meeting was also graced by the presence of Member of Parliament Brijesh Chowta and Dakshina Kannada BJP President Satish Kumpala, who accompanied the Minister.

The comprehensive delegation comprised a diverse group of regional leaders and activists, including State Fishermen’s Wing President Mr. Ratnakar Suvarna, District Working Presidents Mr. Vasanth Poojary and Mr. Iqbal Ahmed Mulki, District General Secretary Mr. Yogish Shetty Jappu, former Seva Dal President Mr. Nazeer Samanige, Youth Wing General Secretary Mr. Hitesh Rai, alongside other prominent youth leaders such as Mr. Sushanth, Mr. Prashanth Bhat Kadaba, and Mr. Preetham Mogaveera.