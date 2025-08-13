Mangaluru: Deputy Tahsildar and Accomplices Apprehended in Lokayukta Anti-Corruption Operation

Mangaluru: In a decisive move against corruption, the Karnataka Lokayukta Police have apprehended a Deputy Tahsildar from the Bantwal Taluk Office, along with a case worker and a broker, on charges of soliciting a bribe to expedite an inheritance transfer. The operation, executed on August 13, 2025, underscores the Lokayukta’s commitment to eradicating corruption within the state’s administrative apparatus.

The case originated from a complaint filed with the Mangaluru Lokayukta Police Station, detailing allegations against Bantwal Deputy Tahsildar Rajesh Naik and case worker Santhosh. The complainant had submitted an application to the Bantwal Taluk Office in 2021 concerning the inheritance transfer of land belonging to the complainant’s mother. Following a court dispute, the District Commissioner’s court approved the land grant order. Subsequently, the Assistant Commissioner’s court directed the Tahsildar of Bantwal to process the inheritance transfer for the complainant, specifically concerning survey number 102/1 of Sajipa Munnur village.

Despite the clear directives from the higher courts, the file remained pending in the Bantwal Tahsildar’s office since April 2025. Upon inquiry, the complainant alleged that case worker Santhosh demanded Rs 1,500 to initiate the inheritance transfer process. Furthermore, Deputy Tahsildar Rajesh Naik allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to be given to the Tahsildar to ensure the completion of the inheritance transfer, thereby soliciting a bribe.

Acting on the complaint and the presented evidence, the Mangaluru Lokayukta Police registered a case against Deputy Tahsildar Rajesh Naik and case worker Santhosh. On August 13, 2025, a meticulously planned trap was laid, resulting in the apprehension of Deputy Tahsildar Rajesh Naik while accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant through broker Ganesh Vamadapadavu. All three individuals – Deputy Tahsildar Rajesh Naik, case worker Santhosh, and broker Ganesh Vamadapadavu – have been taken into custody and are currently under investigation. Authorities have indicated that further investigation will be conducted to ascertain the potential involvement of the Bantwal Taluk Tahsildar in the matter.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Kumarachandra, Superintendent of Police (In-charge), Karnataka Lokayukta, Mangaluru Division. The team involved in the operation included Police Deputy Superintendent Dr. Gana P Kumar, Police Inspectors Bharathi G, Chandrashekhar K.N., Suresh Kumar P, along with other personnel from the Mangaluru Lokayukta Police Station. The successful execution of this operation reflects the dedication of the Lokayukta to upholding the principles of transparency and accountability in governance and to combating corruption at all levels.