Mangaluru: Disc Jockey Association Submits Memorandum to Police Commissioner Regarding New Year Celebrations Regulations

Mangaluru: In response to widespread reports and concerns surrounding a perceived “DJ ban” in relation to New Year celebrations and government-imposed restrictions, the Disc Jockey Association (R) met with Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy at the Commissioner’s office on December 19, 2025, to seek definitive clarification. Representatives of the association formally submitted a memorandum to address the circulating information and its potential ramifications for their professional activities.

The meeting concluded with assurances from the Police Department that no comprehensive prohibition exists concerning the use of DJ equipment by performing artists. This clarification follows official directives issued by the Director General of Police. Law enforcement authorities have emphasized that the existing restrictions are specifically targeted at the utilization of loudspeakers and subwoofers that produce excessive noise pollution and subsequently disrupt public order.

Police officials have explicitly advised that DJs are authorized to perform at meetings and functions, contingent upon adherence to legally permissible sound amplification levels. The central tenet conveyed by law enforcement is that the professional engagement of DJs for events and celebrations remains unrestricted, provided that noise levels are managed responsibly and in full compliance with prevailing regulations.

The Disc Jockey Association (R) delegation comprised Union President Kiran Fernandes, Honorary President Ashraf, Coordinators Roshan and Royan, Honorary Advisor Abhishek, and DJ Raz, in addition to other esteemed members of the organization.

The association articulated its gratitude to the Police Commissioner for addressing their concerns and for providing essential clarity on the matter. This clarification will empower DJs to continue their professional endeavors while scrupulously adhering to established noise control guidelines. Law enforcement officials have urged the association to disseminate this information effectively to its members and the broader public, thereby mitigating any further confusion or misinterpretations regarding the regulations in force. The Police Department reiterated its commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable New Year celebration for all residents, while maintaining a balance between entertainment and public well-being.