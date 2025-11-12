Mangaluru Ecumenical Meet Marks 1700 Years of the Nicene Creed, Reaffirming Christian Unity

Mangaluru: The Christian community in Mangaluru convened at the Bishop Jathanna Auditorium, Karnataka Theological College (KTC), Balmatta, to celebrate the 1700th anniversary of the Nicene Creed—honouring it as a defining pillar of Christian faith and unity. The ecumenical commemoration, held under the theme “Celebrating Faith that Unites Us,” was collaboratively organised by the Ecumenical Commission of the Diocese of Mangalore, the Mangalore Christian Council, the All-Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights, St. Joseph Inter-Diocesan Seminary, Jeppu, and Karnataka Theological College.

The gathering was presided over by Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore. Rev. Fr. Rupesh Madtha, Secretary of the Ecumenical Commission and the Mangalore Christian Council, welcomed the assembly, following which the dignitaries formally inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp—a symbol of shared faith and collective witness.

Theological Insight: The Power of “We”

The first keynote address was delivered by Rev. Dr Prof. Dexter S. Maben, Presbyter of the CSI-Karnataka Central Diocese and Visiting Professor at UTC, Bengaluru. He provided a scholarly exploration of the Nicene Creed’s historical roots and contemporary relevance, underscoring the collective affirmation “We believe” as a countercultural stance against the rising tide of individualism. He elaborated on its theological, ecclesiological, and ecumenical significance.

The Creed as Identity and Foundation

Rev. Dr Alexander Kalarikkal, Director of St Joseph’s Institute of Theology, Jeppu, highlighted the Creed as a cornerstone of Christian doctrine and identity. He noted that the teachings of the Church Fathers embedded within the Creed continue to affirm the Church’s role as the custodian of faith across generations.

A Creed for All Time

In his presidential address, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha reaffirmed the Creed’s enduring legacy. “The great and unique Creed preserved by the Church down the ages cannot be suppressed. It will be preserved for eternity, forever and ever,” he declared, offering a compelling testament to the Church’s unbroken continuity of faith.

Ecumenical Leadership and Representation

The event reflected a robust ecumenical spirit, drawing together leaders across Christian traditions. Among those present were:

Rt Rev. Hemachandra Kumar, Bishop, CSI Karnataka Southern Diocese, Most Rev. Dr James Patteril, Bishop-elect, Syro-Malabar Diocese of Belthangady, Rev. Fr S. Charles, Diocesan Vicar, Believers Eastern Church, Rev. Prabhuraj M, representing the CSI fraternity, Rev. Goldin Bangera, noted ecumenical collaborator, Dr Sebastian K. V, ecumenical scholar and professor. The newly elected Bishop of Belthangady, Most Rev. Dr James Patteril, was felicitated by the organisers. Rev. Dr H. M. Watson, Principal of KTC, moderated the proceedings with academic precision.

Strong Participation from Seminaries and Institutions

The event witnessed an enthusiastic turnout of priests, religious sisters, lay faithful, and seminarians from both St Joseph Inter-Diocesan Seminary (Jeppu) and Karnataka Theological College (Balmatta), testifying to the shared commitment to Christian unity.

The programme concluded with a cultural performance by students from the participating institutions. Rev. Dr Rajesh Rosario, Rector of St Joseph Seminary, Jeppu, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all contributors and emphasising the importance of continued ecumenical collaboration.

By Fr Anil Fernandes, CCC