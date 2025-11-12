Ullal: Three Drug Peddlers, Including Medical Student, Arrested

Ullal: In a coordinated operation targeting drug peddling activities in the Kotekar village region, Ullal police have apprehended three individuals, one of whom is a medical student. The arrests, made on Sunday, November 9th, took place in the Bagambila Ground and Gandi areas of Permannur.

The suspects have been identified as Mohammed Nigaris (22), Abdul Shakeeb alias Shaki (22), and Sabir Ahmad (24). Nigaris, a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student from Dhule, Maharashtra, is currently enrolled at a private Ayurveda college. Law enforcement officials allege that he was sourcing ganja from his hometown with the intent to distribute it locally, purportedly to finance an extravagant lifestyle.

During the operation, police seized a total of 1.511 kilograms of ganja, valued at Rs 59,300. In addition to the narcotics, authorities confiscated two weighing scales, two mobile phones, and a scooter believed to have been utilized in the commission of the crimes.

Separate from Nigaris’ arrest, police also took Abdul Shakeeb, a driver residing in Natekal, Urume, and Sabir Ahmad, a painter from Permannur Gandi, into custody. Preliminary investigations suggest that Shakeeb procured ganja from a supplier identified as Fabeen, located on BC Road. He was apprehended while allegedly selling the substance in the Gandi area. During Shakeeb’s arrest, police seized 420 grams of ganja and Rs 6,000 in cash. Shakeeb and Ahmad are reportedly friends.

The anti-drug operation was executed under the supervision of Ullal Police Inspector Virupaksha Swamy and spearheaded by Sub-Inspector Siddappa Naranur and his dedicated team. Authorities have indicated that the investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on identifying and apprehending additional individuals involved in the drug trafficking network.